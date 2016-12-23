Home»Breaking News»business

Ryanair donates €100,000 to ISPCC Childline

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 01:41 pm

Ryanair today made a €100,000 donation to ISPCC Childline, its 2016 chosen Irish charity partner, at a Christmas jumper day held at its Dublin Offices.

Childline is the only 24-hour listening service which seeks to support and empower children and young people in Ireland with almost 90% of its funding raised through corporate and individual donations.

Childline will receive over 1,000 calls on Christmas Day this year.

A number of fundraising initiatives were held throughout 2016 including a digital donation day hosted on Ryanair.com, a Cheerios charity breakfast morning, a nationwide paper plane colouring competition and a charity abseil.

Ryanair thanked all of its customers who supported its charity partnership over the past 12 months.

“Ryanair is proud to partner with ISPCC Childline and support the invaluable work they do to help children in need and the €100,000 donated will enable them to continue to provide a vital range of services.

“We have held a number of fundraising efforts in conjunction with Childline throughout 2016 and we wish to thank everyone who supported our events,” said Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs.

“We look forward to further charity events in 2017.”

ISPCC chief executive Grainia Long said: “We would like to thank the incredible team at Ryanair for this €100,000 donation and for all their hard work supporting the ISPCC in 2016.

“This partnership raises vital funds and awareness for Childline which operates a 24 hour helpline for children throughout Ireland needing to talk to a trusted adult.

“Last year, Childline had conversations with almost 440,000 children and young people who contacted the service for help and advice with wide-ranging serious issues, including abuse, violence, exploitation, addiction and suicide.

“That is an astounding 1,205 contacts by children a day. With Ryanair’s support, we will ensure that there is always someone there to answer these calls.”

