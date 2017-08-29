Home»Breaking News»business

Ryanair announces 5 new routes from Dublin airport for summer 2018

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 04:38 pm

Ryanair launched its Dublin summer 2018 schedule today with five new routes.

The new routes include a double daily service to Munich, a daily Stuttgart service, as well as Marrakech, Naples and Paphos, and more flights to Hamburg.

Ryanair anticipates a total number of 12.9m Irish customers through Dublin Airport next year.

Ryanair’s Dublin summer 2018 schedule will deliver 90 routes in total.

Irish consumers and visitors can now book their holidays as far out as October 2018.

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs says that plans for the new runway in Dublin need to move faster to accommadate for Brexit, and given that runway capacity at Dublin is "already full at peak times."

"We call on the Government, the Department of Transport, and the Attorney General’s office to end the repeated delays and confirm that the necessary noise legislation will be implemented by statutory instrument, making the IAA the competent authority to monitor noise regulation, to allow Dublin’s second runway to proceed, at a cost of €240m," he said.

"We need urgent action to deliver runway 2 to prevent Ireland’s airport infrastructure falling further behind its international competitors," he added.

DAA Chief Executive Kevin Toland said: "These new routes will offer additional choice and convenience for both business and leisure passengers. The combination of Ryanair’s new routes and extensions to its existing services means that Ryanair will grow its overall Dublin Airport summer traffic by 4% next year.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ryanair

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

More in this Section

LATEST: None of UK Government's Brexit position papers satisfactory, says EC's Juncker

Kerry tech firm take on the digital banking sector

Call to put economic issues at top of Brexit agenda as talks resume

Mike Ashley to skip Sports Direct annual general meeting


Today's Stories

Euro rallies versus dollar

‘Delusional’ UK cannot have its cake and get to eat it, too

Uber to appoint Expedia chief

‘No indication’ US J-1s under threat despite reports

Lifestyle

Trades are not just jobs for the boys

Playwright Teresa Deevy's revival from the sidelines

Irish rapper Rejjie Snow's not-so-straightforward climb to success

Birds returning to make Ireland home

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 