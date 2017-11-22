Home»Breaking News»business

Revenue issues pre-Christmas warning to online shoppers

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 10:27 pm

The Revenue Commissioners has issued a pre-Christmas warning to online shoppers.

It is reminding consumers that goods that are posted from outside the EU are liable for tax and duty.

During 2016, Revenue applied charges averaging €28.70 to more than 76,000 packages at postal depots around the country.

It is estimated that a branded mobile phone bought online from the US could cost an additional €250 in Customs Duty, insurance, VAT and handling fees.

Revenue says almost all goods arriving from non-EU countries will be liable to tax and duty:

  • If your goods have a customs value (including cost, transport, insurance and handling charges) of more than €22, you will have to pay VAT.

  • If your goods cost more than €150, you will have to pay Customs Duty and VAT.

In 2016, Revenue seized counterfeit goods worth an estimated €7.8 million.

They say that fake handbags, runners, and phones are among the counterfeit goods most commonly seized by Revenue and, because they are not subject to regulation, may pose health and safety dangers.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illicit alcohol, tobacco products, or counterfeit goods they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.


