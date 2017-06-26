Retail Ireland highlights Brexit as major risk factor

Retail groups are predicting that Brexit will continue to be a major risk factor for Irish retailers and consumers.

Retail Ireland is meeting with representatives from the British and Northern Ireland Retail Consortiums today to analyse the challenges for businesses.

Their main priorities are safeguarding jobs and controlling costs.

Thomas Burke, Director of Retail Ireland, said: "More than 280,000 jobs in the Republic of Ireland and approximately 80,000 jobs in Northern Ireland are dependent on the retail sector.

"It is vital that these jobs are protected, whatever the outcome of Brexit negotiations may be."