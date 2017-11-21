Research finds more Irish workers want to work remotely

More jobseekers are looking to work remotely, according to global data released by job site Indeed.

The recruitment firm's research for the past year also revealed that more people are also seeking part-time employment

In just a year, the number of people in Ireland searching for jobs using the search term “remote” on Indeed.com rose by 171%, with increasing traffic and the desire to avoid lengthy commutes the main reasons for remote working is becoming more attractive.

Indeed EMEA Vice President of Sales Gerard Murnaghan said: "For employers, remote working has become more of an option for staff as technology and broadband speeds advance.

"From an employee’s perspective, remote working gives them a flexibility to overcome things like childcare commitments or challenging commutes, or to simply maximise their productivity and time."

Indeed’s “Year in Search” research also shows that the number of Irish people searching for “part-time” work went up by a colossal 441%.

Mr Murnaghan said: "The increasing numbers searching for part-time work points to the way that work lives are being shaped by wider social change.

People live much longer now, and when they reach retirement age, they frequently want or need to keep their foot in the door of the jobs market.

This is leading to increasing demand for flexible, part-time employment options, which allow people to continue achieving career goals and provide ongoing financial security."

Indeed’s data on job search terms was collated between January and October 2016 and during the same period in 2017, allowing a year-on-year comparison.

Searches for roles as front-end developers and UX designers rose by more than 130%, signalling an improvement in the numbers looking for tech roles which will help narrow the skills gap the sector faces.

Indeed’s data also showed a 183% increase in students in Ireland looking for summer internships. With many highly qualified graduates now available to employers, this reflects the recognition among students of the need to secure internships and gain valuable work experience.

Further afield, Indeed a four-fold increase in the numbers of Americans seeking work in the marijuana industry, and the UK saw a surge in interest in cyber security and blockchain roles.

French workers placed a premium on wellbeing in their job searches, with “happiness” as a search term increasing by 200%.