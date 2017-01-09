Research finds Irish employers are planning to pay bonuses this year

More than 70% of Irish employers plan to pay bonuses in 2017.

Research by Abrivia Recruitment and the Trinity Business School – also found that more than three quarters of workers expect to get a pay rise.

Some 84% of firms plan to hire more staff, while 40% of Irish employers say the shortage of rental accommodation is affecting their ability to recruit.

Abrivia Recruitment managing director Donal O'Brien said the numbers of Irish returning from overseas is still low.

He said: "Would you believe that 50% of them had not taken anyone from overseas?

"So in as much as we're anecdotally hearing that a lot of people are returning to Ireland from the likes of Canada, Australia and the UK, I suppose we're not seeing as big an uptick in that as might have been expected."