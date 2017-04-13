Report shows drop in people downsizing homes as children living at home longer

A new report from Savills shows the amount of people downsizing their homes has dropped sharply as adult children are living at home longer.

It shows a quarter of married couples are now living with children over the age of 20.

Rising property prices are also making people less likely to downsize.

Darragh Lowe is 33 and lives at home in Dublin because he can't afford his own place, he says it's tough.

"I've looked at renting places but as I went away, all my friends started to settle down, I came back then. There's not too many lads to go and live with when you come back in your late 20s - they're all living with their girlfriends."