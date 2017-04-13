Home»Breaking News»business

Report shows drop in people downsizing homes as children living at home longer

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 05:28 pm

A new report from Savills shows the amount of people downsizing their homes has dropped sharply as adult children are living at home longer.

It shows a quarter of married couples are now living with children over the age of 20.

Rising property prices are also making people less likely to downsize.

Darragh Lowe is 33 and lives at home in Dublin because he can't afford his own place, he says it's tough.

"I've looked at renting places but as I went away, all my friends started to settle down, I came back then. There's not too many lads to go and live with when you come back in your late 20s - they're all living with their girlfriends."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS savills, housing, rent, property,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Up to 300 towns and villages to benefit from €20m investment

Irish drugs data insights company to create 30 jobs

Ryanair launches Easter sale

Newstalk CEO Tim Collins to step down


Today's Stories

High stakes in Apple legal dispute with Qualcomm

Jobs boost as food firm expands operations

Profits grow at Heaslip firm

Dairygold: Brexit is a gigantic threat

Lifestyle

‘It took eight years to get a correct diagnosis for HS’

Giving up Tinder for Lent: the struggle was real

Pretender to the throne of 'The King'

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 