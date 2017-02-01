Home»Breaking News»business

Report: Govt planning 'rainy day fund' to offset Brexit challenge

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 07:24 am

It is believed the Government plans to launch a "rainy day fund" in two years to cope with the fallout from Brexit.

The 'Action Plan for Jobs', aimed at mitigating the effects of the UK leaving the EU, will also focus on getting women back into the workforce, with €2m in funding disbursed through the Department of Justice, and poaching "globally renowned" workers from Britain.

As well as that, there will be a ramping up of trade missions and tourism initiatives as attempts are made to gain access to new markets, for the beef industry in particular.

The Government will also launch of a "town centre revival framework" to support towns and villages around the country, the Irish Independent reports.

