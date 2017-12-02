Home»Breaking News»business

RBS to close over 250 branches

Saturday, December 02, 2017 - 07:30 am

The UK government-owned Royal Bank of Scotland, the parent of Ulster Bank, said it will close 259 branches in Britain and cut 680 jobs as it reduces costs and encourages customers to use online and mobile services.

The latest round of closures at the Edinburgh-based bank follow 180 announced in March, putting 1,000 jobs at risk, and a similar move by Lloyds Banking Group which said this week it would close 49 branches.

British banks are set to close a record 762 branches this year, drawing criticism for depriving customers of access to in-person services, particularly in poorer parts of the country.

The latest closures will affect the bank’s RBS and Natwest brands in England, Wales and Scotland, leaving it with around 744 branches.

In Ireland, the Financial Services Union said Ulster Bank has announced this year the closure of 22 branches in the Republic and 20 branches in the North.

First Trust said earlier this year it planned to close 15 branches, while Bank of Ireland and Danske announced last year the closure of eight and two branches in the North, according to the union.

It said that Permanent TSB and AIB had announced substantial closures and changes at their branches in 2012, while Bank of Ireland is currently reviewing the availability of some services at counters.

Union secretary general Larry Broderick said that often bank branches were closed “in a short-sighted way to reduce overheads”.

Jane Howard, RBS’s managing director of branch banking, said customers were increasingly using online channels rather than branches, and RBS had to react to that.

“Given what we know, we’ve got the right shape of network,” said Ms Howard.

Unite, a trade union that represents staff at RBS, said the bank was “decimating” its branch network.

RBS hopes to post its first profit since 2007 in 2018, but that depends on when it reaches a multi-billion settlement with the US over the mis-selling of toxic mortgage-backed securities in the US. Bailed out in a £45bn (€51bn) bailout, the British government said it plans to start selling £15bn of shares in RBS next year.

Branch closures are accelerating in Sweden too. Nordea has just said it intends to cut 4,000 full-time employees and 2,000 consultants.


KEYWORDS

RBSRoyal Bank of Scotland





 

