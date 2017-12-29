Home»Breaking News»business

Providence Resources shares surge 33% on Barryroe

Friday, December 29, 2017 - 06:30 am

Shares in Providence Resources surged 33% as the oil and gas explorer said it may be close to clinching a tie-in with an unnamed firm to help develop its Barryroe prospect in the North Celtic Sea.

The contract for “a multi-well farm-in” at Barryroe is at an advanced stage, said Providence in a year-end update, confirming that plans to hire a rig and the appointment of a project manager were under way.

It also confirmed French oil giant Total will pay Providence for a 35% stake in an exploration license in the Druid-Drombeg-Diablo area in the Southern Porcupine Basin and will assume the role as operator

of the project.

Earlier this year, an exploration well in Drombeg — 220km offshore in the “the deepest water” exploration well in North West Europe —was drilled with no success and was plugged.

In the update, Providence also said Cairn Energy has let lapse its farm-in option for a 20% stake at Avalon, a license area in the Southern Porcupine Basin.

The shares, which ended 33% higher at just over 9 cent in the session, have nonetheless dropped 50% of their value in 2017.

CEO Tony O’Reilly said: “In tandem with the Druid-Drombeg well operations, we also began various work-scopes for the planned drilling of the 48/24-K Barryroe appraisal well. These work-scopes include well planning and consenting, together with the preparation of the invitation to tender for the procurement of a drilling unit, which we plan to issue in early Q1 2018.”

He said: “In parallel, the company has continued to engage with interested co-venture partners and earlier this month, having reached provisional agreement on key commercial terms with a potential farminee, we have granted a period of exclusivity to them in order to conclude contractual negotiations which, if successful, would deliver a multi-well programme at Barryroe.”

The price of Brent crude traded close to a three-year high of $66 (€55) a barrel, after falling as low as $28.70 in early 2016. Opec nations and others have agreed to curb output next year to drain a global glut. A Libyan pipeline explosion cut supplies, but the Forties network in the North Sea is due to back on stream fully, soon.


KEYWORDS

BusinessOilProvidenceBarryroe

More in this Section

US stocks make modest gains as Dow Jones hits new high

Tax incentives for foreign staff rejected

FTSE 100 ekes out another record high in last full trading day of 2017

Oil prices reach highest level since May 2015


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Brexit, Bitcoin, Bezos, and Trump town: The best business reads of 2017

It’s the small, innocuous tax hikes that hit hardest

Coveney can use trade deficit as Brexit leverage

2017 in review: Donald Trump and Brexit stoke fears as rents soar

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey looks ahead to 2018

Meet Ireland's famous faces taking part in Celebrity Home of the Year

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »