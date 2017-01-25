Home»Breaking News»business

Property prices to jump by 7% this year - surveyers

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 09:28 am

Property prices are forecast to rise by an average of 7% across the country this year.

The Society of Chartered Surveyors is predicting the biggest increases in the Leinster region, outside of Dublin.

The price of a three-bed semi there is expected to rise by about 9.5% in 2017.

The society is concerned about the continued low level of house construction.

Spokesperson Ronan O'Hara said the Government needed to intervene further in the housing market and "maybe reduce the VAT on new homes...and try to help couples stuck in negative equity to be freed up. It's all about transactions and houses changing hands."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Houses for sale

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Government urged to reduce VAT in house-building sector

Mining sector helps lift Nasdaq to new heights

RealD wants to make glasses-free 3D a reality

What is net neutrality and where does Donald Trump stand on it?


Today's Stories

Ryanair to land connectivity deal by summer

Brexit also means UK has to strike new airline deals

Sterling slump ‘to cut number of UK tourists’ here

Lifestyle

Cork native is fulfilling a dream of performing Mozart

€700,000 spent in bid to wipe out invasive rhododendron in Killarney

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 