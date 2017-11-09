Profits more than double at Scott Tallon Walker

Pre-tax profits at architectural firm Scott Tallon Walker, which helped design the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork more than doubled to €811,983 last year.

The multi-awardwinning firm increased revenues by 36% to €9.6m.

In response to the surge in business, the firm increased its workforce from 76 to 92.

“As predicted, 2016 saw ongoing recovery and confidence in the Irish market with a positive uplift in our revenues and profitability and our appointment to a number of high level projects,” it said.

The firm also co-designed the Aviva Stadium and has worked with RTÉ in developing a new master plan for the Donnybrook campus.

Other projects include the Gibson Hotel, Cork’s Lapps Quay hotel and office development and the air traffic control tower at Cork Airport.

In their report, the directors said it had helped its UK sister company to win projects there.

The company has offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway, and London.

The jump in numbers employed last year resulted in staff costs increasing from €4.2m to €5.5m.

And pay to the 12-strong board rose from €902,211 to €1.2m. Accumulated profits have now increased to €5.2m and its cashpile has grown to €2.3m.

The figures show that the firm recorded an actuarial loss of €369,000 on its pension scheme last year.

After paying €74,168 in corporation tax, the company recorded a net profit of €737,815.