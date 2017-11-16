Popular Glanmire hair salon expands to Cork City

Fans of the hugely popular Kopper Hair Salon in Glanmire, Co Cork can rejoice -- it has now expanded to Cork city, writes Pádraig Hoare.

Owner Sabrina Hill -- aka @superstylesabby on social media -- has opened what is said to be the biggest hair and beauty salon in Cork city.

Creating almost 30 jobs at the new premises at Unit 3 Half Moon Street, Kopper City has 16 styling stations, five reclining massage basins and a large colour bar.

The 3,500 sq ft Kopper City is believed to be the largest hair salon in Cork with 27 hair colourists, stylists and salon staff. They include staff with qualifications in master colour degrees who regularly train throughout Europe and Ireland.

Ms Hill’s salon in Glanmire has been open for 12 years, employing five. The Glanmire salon recently went through a design revamp and staff recruitment drive creating a further two jobs.

The new premises is host to Beautique beauty salon, headed up by Cliona Sweeney, a long-standing colleague of Ms Hill.

The beauty offering includes two nail bars and four treatment rooms, while creating two new jobs to provide tanning, waxing, eyelash extensions, facials and eyebrow treatments.

“To say that I am proud is an understatement, I genuinely cannot believe that we are finally here, with our second salon, that we have poured our hearts and souls into for the last 12 months. I had been searching for the right premises for the last three years and when I found the space at Half Moon Street, I knew it was where we would end up,” Ms Hill said.

Kopper City is open five days a week -- Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am to 6pm, Thursday from 10am to 8pm and Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

For more information find Kopper Hair Salon or Sabrina Hill (@superstylesabby) on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.