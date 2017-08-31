Pat Breen opens Ireland-Estonia Tech Bridge event

Trade Minister Pat Breen has opened the Ireland-Estonia Tech Bridge event in Enterprise Ireland.

The event takes place at the beginning of the Estonian delegation’s two-day visit led by Estonian Deputy Secretary General for Communications and State Information Systems Simm Sikkut and Estonian tech companies led by Enterprise Estonia.

The focus of the visit is the creation of links between Irish and Estonian tech companies and the exploration of joint opportunities in fintech, e-government and cybersecurity.

Fifteen Enterprise Ireland client companies will attend the event and will be joined by Estonian companies; Cybernetica, Guardtime, Estate Guru, Goswift, Icefire, Finora Technologies, Paytailor, TreasuryView and Key Capital.

Minister Breen said: "Ireland and Estonia have great synergies in the digital technology sector which this event aims to develop further. Estonian institutions and companies are globally recognised for their expertise in cybersecurity and fintech technology.

"Ireland is an important European hub for both sectors, thanks to the presence of multinational and Irish-owned cyber security enterprises and the Irish Financial Services Centre.

"Trade initiatives, such as this Ireland-Estonia Tech Bridge, are central to the drive to open doors and create new business alliances within the EU as part of the Irish Government’s strategy to reduce our overall reliance on the UK and give Irish companies the innovation and marketing muscle to pioneer and expand into existing and new markets in the EU and globally."