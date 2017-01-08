Over three quarters of Irish workers expect a 2017 pay rise

More than three quarters of Irish workers expect to get a pay rise in 2017.

That is according to a new survey of staff working in over 7,000 firms across the country.

The study - carried out by Abrivia Recruitment and the Trinity Business School - also found that 84% of firms plan to hire more staff this year.

The strongest jobs growth is expected in the Marketing, Sales and ICT sectors.

Donal O'Brien is Managing Director at Abrivia Recruitment: "In an overall context I guess it is saying that the economy is performing really really well.

"And that from a hiring perspective and from a hiring sentiment perspective the economy hasn't been this bouyant since pre- Celtic Tiger days."