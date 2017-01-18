Home»Breaking News»business

Online wellness service raises €8m, may create 65 more jobs

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 09:05 am

Irish company SilverCloud has raised more than €8m for its online wellness services.

It is hoped the investment will allow the company to create up to 65 more jobs at its Dublin base.

Its online platform allows medics to deliver treatment programs for patients with a range of mental health and chronic health conditions. It comprises a library of interactive online programmes for a range of mental and behavioural health issues.

Patients are encouraged to complete a 30 - 40 minute session once per week over an 8 - 10 week period.

SilverCloud started as a seven-year research project at Trinity College Dublin, before becoming a three-year translational research project undertaken jointly by the National Digital Research Centre, Trinity College Dublin and Parents Plus, Mater University Hospital.

