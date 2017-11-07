Home»Breaking News»business

October consumer spending down slightly as 'choppy trend' continues this year

Tuesday, November 07, 2017

Consumer spending was down slightly in October continuing the 'choppy' trend this year.

Overall 2017 has seen a steady increase in spending rather than a surge.

Last month's gloomy results are being attributed to the Budget, which offered little in the form of give-aways.

Chief Economist with KBC Bank Austin Hughes says the economy is experiencing an ongoing but uneven upswing.

He said: "I think we will see spending pick up because there are more people in work and more people in the economy spending."


