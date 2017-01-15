Home»Breaking News»business

O’Brien Fine Foods to buy Faughan Foods

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 12:31 pm

O’Brien Fine Foods have announced they are to buy Faughan Foods, the cooked meats division of Hogan’s Farm.

The Irish firm, which produces cooked meats and breakfast products including the Brady Family and Rudds brands, said it will allow them develop its offering in the white meat market in Ireland.

O’Brien has two facilities in Timahoe, Co Kildare and Birr, Co Offaly, which employ more than 395 people while Faughan Foods has more than 80 staff in Rathcairn, Co. Meath.

Hogan’s Farm will continue to supply fresh turkey to Faughan Foods as part of the deal while the day-to-day operations at Faughan Foods will continue to be led by Lisa Rowntree and Diarmuid Connell, supported by the O’Brien Fine Foods team.

John O’Brien, Managing Director of O’Brien Fine Foods said: "Today’s announcement of this acquisition is an important step in the process, allowing us to build a strong presence in the white meat market in 2017.

"Together with Lisa and Diarmuid and the 80-strong team at Faughan Foods, we look forward to continuing to focus on innovation and growing our market-leading position in the cooked meats sector.

"Paul and Fintan Hogan have built a strong and successful business, with an experienced team, in Faughan Foods and we look forward to continuing to work with Hogan's Farm as we embark on the next phase."

