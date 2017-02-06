Home»Breaking News»business

Number of cars carried by ferry operators rises 2% to 8.8m in 2016

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 08:53 am

The number of cars taken on Irish and UK ferries rose by 2% last year, new figures show.

Industry body Discover Ferries said growth was driven by a 5% increase in demand for domestic trips, with Western Scotland, the Isle of Man and the Isle of Wight markets performing strongly.

Some 8.8 million cars were carried by ferry operators in the UK and Ireland in 2016, up from 8.6 million the previous year.

This represents an increase of almost half a million cars since 2012.

Discover Ferries director Bill Gibbons said: "The sustained growth in car carryings is particularly good news for the sector as we see more people recognise the advantages of simply hopping into their own car and enjoying the flexibility, value and freedom of a break by sea rather than the pressure of travelling through an airport.

"Over the past decade our ferry members and partners have constantly innovated and invested to ensure travel by sea is a superb experience and it's exciting to see the results of that work coming through in our 2016 results."

