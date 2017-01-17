Home»Breaking News»business

No winners in global trade war, Chinese President warns

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 12:06 pm

China has warned that no one will emerge a winner in a global trade war.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has defended globalisation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He admits it must be more inclusive and sustainable, but warns globalisation cannot be blamed for the world's problems.

"It is true that economic globalisation created new problems but this is no justification to write off economic globalization altogether," he said.

"Rather we should adapt to and guide economic globalization, cushion its negative impacts and deliver its benefits for all countries."

As well as world leaders meeting in the Swiss resort today, singer Shakira was there to accept a humanitarian award.

KEYWORDS business, china

