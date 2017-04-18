Home»Breaking News»business

New Morocco route launched at Dublin Airport

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 12:23 pm

A new service from Dublin Airport to Morocco will begin in October.

The twice weekly service by Air Arabia Maroc will fly to the coastal city of Agadir.

Part of the Air Arabia Group, Maroc is the largest low-cost carrier in Morocco.

A spokesman for Dublin Airport said they are delighted with the new route, which is a popular winter sun destination.

“We are delighted to welcome Air Arabia Maroc to Dublin Airport and to Ireland,” said Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison.

“This new service means that once again Irish holidaymakers will have a direct scheduled service to Agadir, which is a very popular winter sun destination.”

Adel Al Ali, group chief executive officer of Air Arabia, said: “ We are pleased to link Dublin with our newly launched base in Agadir. Dublin is the latest city to join Air Arabia Maroc's ever growing destination network connecting Europe with Morocco.”

