Home»Breaking News»business

NatWest and RBS to refund thousands of loan customers who were wrongly charged

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 01:38 pm

Thousands of people in the UK who took out personal loans with NatWest and sister bank Royal Bank of Scotland are receiving refunds on interest they were wrongly charged.

The British banking giant is writing to tell those who are owed money about the mistake, which meant some customers falling behind with their payments should have been sent a "notice of sums in arrears", but this did not happen.

It should not have charged interest to these borrowers until the correct notice was given.

The error occurred between 2008 and 2015. It is thought tens of thousands of people are affected but RBS did not give an exact figure.

The average payout being made is in the low hundreds, but the Daily Mail's Money Mail said in one letter it has seen, someone was refunded £1,130.75 (€1,327).

A spokesman for RBS said: "When we discover an issue we do everything we can to set it right.

"We didn't issue notices of sums in arrears correctly to a number of customers before we charged interest on their loans that had gone more than two payments into arrears. We are refunding these customers the interest we charged them at the time."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

LG's levitating speaker is the coolest thing you'll see today

Lloyds Group to set up EU subsidiary to keep access to single market

How do you solve a problem like Twitter's 2016?

Everything you need to know about CES - the world's biggest technology show


Today's Stories

Ireland blindsided by perfect storm of economic factors

The world outlook: ‘Uneven and unspectacular’  

Nothing can match 2016 for shifts in policies

Politics likely to trump global markets again

Lifestyle

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

The biggest television moments of 2016

MAKING CENTS: Winter sales a summer holiday for Irish families

Dealing with bereavement through-out the holidays

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 24, 2016

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 40
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 