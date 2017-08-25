Mortgage holders warned about new offers from banks

Mortgage holders are being warned a new offer from Permanent TSB does not amount to free money.

The bank is to start refunding 2% of monthly mortgage payments each time costumers pay their bills on time.

It could see a family with a €300,000 house get €360 back each year.

Karl Deeter of the Irish Mortgage Brokers Association is warning people not to get too excited.

"For instance Bank of Ireland is quite well known for giving customers cash back, their variable rate is 4.5%, it's the highest in the market," he said.

"You compare that to the likes of their competitor AIB who are only 3.5%, that's a full 1 cheaper."