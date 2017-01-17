Minister Halligan announces €34.5m in funding for Technology Initiative

Enterprise Ireland has approved the third phase of its Technology Transfer Strengthening Initiative (TTSI) which serves to bolster the capability within the knowledge transfer system in Ireland.

This phase of the programme will see €34.5m invested over five years to further embed the transfer of knowledge from within the public research system to industry in Ireland and vice versa.

It will also help sustain capacity to support the process of knowledge transfer and commercialisation of research from Irish research performing organisations (RPOs) around the country.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister for Training, Skills and Innovation, John Halligan TD said: “One of the key objectives of my Department is supporting more companies to engage in research and innovation activities –turning good ideas into innovative products and services and ultimately jobs.

"Today’s announcement is also further evidence of the Government’s commitment to meet ambitious targets set in Innovation 2020, our strategy for research, development, science and technology."