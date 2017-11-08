Home»Breaking News»business

Marks & Spencer sees profits fall

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - 07:31 am

High street giant Marks & Spencer has said it will accelerate its clothing store closure plans and slow Simply Food openings as it posted a 5.3% fall in half-year profits.

The retail bellwether said it was also launching a "significant" review of costs under the next push of its turnaround plan.

It posted underlying pre-tax profits of £219.1m (€248m) for the six months to September 30, down from £231.3m (€262.5m) a year earlier.

But like-for-like sales improved in its embattled clothing and home arm, down by a better-than feared 0.1% in its second quarter after a 1.2% tumble in the previous three months.

Food sales were also 0.1% down in the second quarter.


More in this Section

Tech firm announces 70 jobs for Dublin

SSE and Npower power ahead with UK merger

Snapchat sees users and revenue rise, but not as much as forecast

Smaller firms and banks posts losses to trigger fall in SU stocks


Today's Stories

Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis keeps eyes on prize

Cork data destruction firm eyes more US growth after merger deal

Crude oil price pauses after huge rally

Primark open to more Irish shops as UK slows

Lifestyle

Michael Mortell back in the folds of fashion with Dunnes Stores collection

Overcome your grapple with the grape at wine club

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »