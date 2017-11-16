Luxurious Westmeath castle goes on sale for €13.5m

A castle in County Westmeath formerly owned by the president of DCU has gone on sale for €13.5m.

Knockdrin Castle has been owned by the family of Professor Ferdinand Von Prondzyndski since 1961.

The property sits on more than 1,000 acres of land near Mullingar.

The sale through Sotheby's International Realty is being targeted at international buyers.

"A most striking feature at Knockdrin is the top-lit staircase made of carved oak, like the doors throughout the castle. An abundance of natural light provided by a central glazed dome. The elaborate first floor gallery is decorated with fluted shafts and a sequence of ogee-headed niches around the walls," Sotheby's said.

"Reception rooms on the ground floor include a reception hall, drawing room, dining room, ballroom and library."

Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

The eighteenth century Gothic Revival castle features seven bedrooms and five full bathrooms, according to the realtor.

"The castle is noteworthy as one of the leading examples of the transition from Classicism to Gothic, when the latter was still a style and not yet an ideology and the former classical principles very much survive beneath a veneer of ornamentation," it said.

The property, which is 84km away from Dublin city centre, features highly productive arable land, commercial woodland and the small lake Lough Drin.

The buyer will also have access to a wine cellar, four fireplaces, stables and walk-in closets.

Previous notable guests include British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.