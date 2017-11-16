Home»Breaking News»business

Luxurious Westmeath castle goes on sale for €13.5m

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 09:58 am

A castle in County Westmeath formerly owned by the president of DCU has gone on sale for €13.5m.

Knockdrin Castle has been owned by the family of Professor Ferdinand Von Prondzyndski since 1961.

The property sits on more than 1,000 acres of land near Mullingar.

The sale through Sotheby's International Realty is being targeted at international buyers.

"A most striking feature at Knockdrin is the top-lit staircase made of carved oak, like the doors throughout the castle. An abundance of natural light provided by a central glazed dome. The elaborate first floor gallery is decorated with fluted shafts and a sequence of ogee-headed niches around the walls," Sotheby's said.

"Reception rooms on the ground floor include a reception hall, drawing room, dining room, ballroom and library."

Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

The eighteenth century Gothic Revival castle features seven bedrooms and five full bathrooms, according to the realtor.

"The castle is noteworthy as one of the leading examples of the transition from Classicism to Gothic, when the latter was still a style and not yet an ideology and the former classical principles very much survive beneath a veneer of ornamentation," it said.

The property, which is 84km away from Dublin city centre, features highly productive arable land, commercial woodland and the small lake Lough Drin.

The buyer will also have access to a wine cellar, four fireplaces, stables and walk-in closets.

Previous notable guests include British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.


KEYWORDS

propertycastle

More in this Section

High Court grants order to examiner's deal with investor over seven firms employing 330 staff

Engineering giant Dyson sues former chief executive Max Conze

Ulster Bank to close 11 branches in the North

Kennedy Wilson completes €259m of asset sales in Ireland and US


Today's Stories

Is this the end for zero-hour contracts?

The European Union seeks tax rule action

Despite the ticking clock, some optimism over sterling

Tesco shares climb on green light for Booker deal

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »