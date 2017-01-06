Home»Breaking News»business

Lord Mayor of Dublin says companies should come clean on gender pay gap

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 12:26 pm

The Lord Mayor of Dublin has said the time has come to compel companies to publicly detail the gender pay gap within their organisations.

Councillor Rebecca Moynihan also said the Government needed to do more to tackle the issue this year.

A recent study of payscales within the Irish workforce has found a 20% difference in wages between the sexes.

Cllr Moynihan said it was important to raise the issue today on Nollaig na mBan - a day when Irish women are traditionally given the day off domestic tasks.

"I think tnhe gender pay gap is a big issue which really needs to be addressed. A Morgan McKinley report late last year that said the average woman earns €12,500 less than a man doing the same job," she said.

"From November last year up to the end of the year, women were effectively working for free."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Gender pay gap, gender equality

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Intel held its entire CES press conference in virtual reality

US stocks slide amid bank losses and department store woes

North sees premium car sales accelerating but cheaper models stuck in slow lane

Why are people in Finland getting paid to do nothing?


Today's Stories

Consumers and startups point to 2017 growth

Sales at ‘Apprentice Botox Queen’ firm top €1m

Ballymore’s UK pre-tax profits fall

High level of cars sold with loans outstanding

Lifestyle

Meet some of Ireland's homegrown heroes

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Best foot forward for Des Bishop in 'Dancing with the Stars'

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 