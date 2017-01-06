Lord Mayor of Dublin says companies should come clean on gender pay gap

The Lord Mayor of Dublin has said the time has come to compel companies to publicly detail the gender pay gap within their organisations.

Councillor Rebecca Moynihan also said the Government needed to do more to tackle the issue this year.

A recent study of payscales within the Irish workforce has found a 20% difference in wages between the sexes.

Cllr Moynihan said it was important to raise the issue today on Nollaig na mBan - a day when Irish women are traditionally given the day off domestic tasks.

"I think tnhe gender pay gap is a big issue which really needs to be addressed. A Morgan McKinley report late last year that said the average woman earns €12,500 less than a man doing the same job," she said.

"From November last year up to the end of the year, women were effectively working for free."