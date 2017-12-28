Home»Breaking News»business

Landlords earning over €100,000 a year on Airbnb

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 03:25 pm

There are growing calls for stricter regulation of the short-term rental sector after it emerged some landlords are earning over €100,000 a year on AirBnB.

The Irish Independent reports that nearly five thousand properties are fetching as much as €800 a night.

Meanwhile, the latest figures indicate that rents have risen by nearly 10% nationally over the past year with over 8,800 homeless people around the country.

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin says the Government "urgently" needs to introduce effective regulation.

He said: "I have been looking on Daft.ie this morning and there is just over 1,000 rental properties, houses and apartments in Dublin but there is over 5,000 short term lets in Airbnb sector Airbnb."

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

AirBnBRentHomelessness

Related Articles

Young couple who were homeless reveal how Apollo brought light to our lives

Homelessness described as 'social stain of this generation' by FF leader

Homeless charity Focus sees 7% rise in people availing of their services

Homelessness is not ‘bad behaviour’ but the legacy of a traumatic childhood

More in this Section

FTSE 100 ekes out another record high in last full trading day of 2017

Oil prices reach highest level since May 2015

Bitcoin takes a tumble as south Korea cracks down on cryptocurrency trading

British Airways owner IAG in line for Niki takeover, reports say


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Brexit, Bitcoin, Bezos, and Trump town: The best business reads of 2017

It’s the small, innocuous tax hikes that hit hardest

Coveney can use trade deficit as Brexit leverage

2017 in review: Donald Trump and Brexit stoke fears as rents soar

Lifestyle

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »