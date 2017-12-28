Landlords earning over €100,000 a year on Airbnb

There are growing calls for stricter regulation of the short-term rental sector after it emerged some landlords are earning over €100,000 a year on AirBnB.

The Irish Independent reports that nearly five thousand properties are fetching as much as €800 a night.

Meanwhile, the latest figures indicate that rents have risen by nearly 10% nationally over the past year with over 8,800 homeless people around the country.

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin says the Government "urgently" needs to introduce effective regulation.

He said: "I have been looking on Daft.ie this morning and there is just over 1,000 rental properties, houses and apartments in Dublin but there is over 5,000 short term lets in Airbnb sector Airbnb."

- Digital Desk