Kennedy’s fashion firm in the black despite Brexit

Accumulated profit at the firm controlled by fashion designer Louise Kennedy rose to €1.84m last year despite the headwinds it faced from the drop in sterling because of Brexit, writes Gordon Deegan.

Accounts just filed by Ms Kennedy’s Signum Ltd show accumulated profits rose by €219,317.

The group operates retail outlets in Dublin and London. Its cash pile increased by more than €300,000 to €1.14m.

“The launch of a VIP suite in the London store for private shopping consultations has been very successful,” a spokesman said.

“Recent interim results show steady profitability despite challenges posed by a weakened pound” as a large number of international clientele visited its London store, he said.

The spokesman said it had invested in shows in the US which help attract new customers.

The company last year increased its team to 35 staff which is up from 30 in 2015.

In 2013, Ms Kennedy celebrated 30 years in business after establishing her eponymous label in 1983 and today operates the flagship stores at Belgravia in London and Merrion Square in Dublin.

Ms Kennedy’s profile was heightened when President Mary Robinson commissioned the Co Tipperary native to design her inauguration outfit in 1990.

She also provided outfits for President Mary McAleese.

Ms Kennedy has been the recipient of many prestigious awards including Irish Designer of the Year on four separate occasions.

In 2009, Ms Kennedy became a style envoy for Mercedes-Benz and was honoured by An Post with a stamp celebrating her work.