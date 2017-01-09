Jobs Minister says Ireland is prepared for a hard or soft Brexit

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has arrived in Dublin to meet Finance Minister Michael Noonan.

Mr Hammond is also due to meet the CEOs of AIB and Bank of Ireland during his stay.

It comes as European Commissioner Phil Hogan said it is time for Ireland to cut ties with Britain as it heads towards Brexit.

Jobs Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor said the Government will keep close ties with the UK, but said they are preparing for a worst case Brexit scenario.

She said: "We are preparing, of course we are making sure that Ireland will get the best deal, whether it's a hard or a soft Brexit.

"My department is working to make sure will be able to combat whatever happens."