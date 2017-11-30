Home»Breaking News»business

It will become easier to register a .ie domain name next year

Thursday, November 30, 2017

Individuals and businesses will find it quicker to register a .ie domain from next Spring.

Ireland's national online domain is getting a lot easier to access.

Currently, to register a .ie domain name, an individual or business must prove that they have a valid claim to the desired name and a real, tangible connection to the island of Ireland.

IE Domain Registry’s (IEDR) change to the registration process retains the requirement for registrants to prove their connection to Ireland, but drops the need to prove a valid claim to the name.

IE Domain Registry CEO David Curtin they are responding to a public consultation, by relaxing some of the rules.

He said: "You'll still have to show your connection to Ireland, and you'll still have to prove that connection, so the registry and the name space will remain as safe as ever and as Irish as ever.

"But we are taking out that aspect where you need to prove a claim to the name."


