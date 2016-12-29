Irish Tourist Industry Confederation predicts 50,000 new hospitality jobs by 2025

The Irish Tourist Industry Confederation (ITIC) predicts that the tourism sector will grow by 50% by the year 2025.

The group is launching its long-term strategy for the industry for the coming years.

The ITIC says the Government needs to invest in transport links between the regions, as well as upgrades to certain tourist attractions.

Chairman of the Irish Tourist Industry Confederation Paul Gallagher, says there is huge potential for growth in the industry: "We see Irish tourism growing by about 50% by 2025.

"In layman's terms that is about 50,000 new jobs in hospitality in Ireland and about €7bn in receipts to the exchequer.

"I suppose what it really unique about tourism is it spread to every region of Ireland, every small town and village in Ireland have a role and part to play in developing and satisfying guests needs when it comes to tourism, both domestic and overseas."

The body said areas such as the midlands and Shannon regions could be boosted by a new marketing strategy.

ITIC says campaigns such as the wild Atlantic Way and Ireland's Ancient East have proven successful and should be replicated for other regions where appropriate.