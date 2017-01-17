Home»Breaking News»business

Irish tech company signs €1m distribution deal with Siemens PLM Software

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 12:19 pm

Seabrook Technology Group has been appointed as the new main distributor of Siemens Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software for the Irish manufacturing sector.

Revenue from the new contract is expected to reach in excess of €1m and create three new jobs in the next 12 months.

Manufacturing software specialist Seabrook has been in operation for 27 years, and in the past four years has tripled its workforce and opened offices in California, Indiana and the UK.

Commenting on the deal, Seabrook managing director Sean O’Sullivan said: “We are delighted to embark on this new agreement with Siemens, and to lead the way in supplying Irish manufacturers with these mission-critical PLM technologies.

“We have witnessed an urgency to adopt this software across the industry, as global manufacturing processes become increasingly digitised. Ireland is already some way behind America and Asia with adopting these technologies and embracing the digital factory.

“We simply cannot afford to lag behind any longer.”

Mr O’Sullivan added: “We are especially pleased to have agreed this new deal with a company that has such a significant presence in the UK.

“It is a testament to the strength of collaboration between Irish and UK enterprises in such a time of uncertainty with the fallout from Brexit.”

Siemens Industry Software managing director in Ireland and the UK, Robin Hancock, also commented: “Seabrook’s success in Ireland and the UK as our Channel Partner has impressed us greatly and we are now expanding on this relationship with the new distribution contract.

“We are delighted to have such an experienced, trusted and expert organisation as our primary ambassadors for PLM products in Ireland.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, technology

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Today is the last day you can download and save your Vines from the app

Central Bank sells Dame Street premises for €67m

General Motors to announce $1bn investment

Minister Halligan announces €34.5m in funding for Technology Initiative


Today's Stories

Gas and electricity prices to rise ‘only slightly’

French firm Essilor to buy Ray-Ban manufacturer Luxottica for €22.8bn

Hard Brexit to ratchet up ‘stress’ for Irish firms

Growth prospects rise but warning lights flash red

Lifestyle

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

Did this Kerry priest inspire the story of The Exorcist?

Peter Dowdall examines early growth at the garden of Hester Forde

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 