Irish tech company signs €1m distribution deal with Siemens PLM Software

Seabrook Technology Group has been appointed as the new main distributor of Siemens Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software for the Irish manufacturing sector.

Revenue from the new contract is expected to reach in excess of €1m and create three new jobs in the next 12 months.

Manufacturing software specialist Seabrook has been in operation for 27 years, and in the past four years has tripled its workforce and opened offices in California, Indiana and the UK.

Commenting on the deal, Seabrook managing director Sean O’Sullivan said: “We are delighted to embark on this new agreement with Siemens, and to lead the way in supplying Irish manufacturers with these mission-critical PLM technologies.

“We have witnessed an urgency to adopt this software across the industry, as global manufacturing processes become increasingly digitised. Ireland is already some way behind America and Asia with adopting these technologies and embracing the digital factory.

“We simply cannot afford to lag behind any longer.”

Mr O’Sullivan added: “We are especially pleased to have agreed this new deal with a company that has such a significant presence in the UK.

“It is a testament to the strength of collaboration between Irish and UK enterprises in such a time of uncertainty with the fallout from Brexit.”

Siemens Industry Software managing director in Ireland and the UK, Robin Hancock, also commented: “Seabrook’s success in Ireland and the UK as our Channel Partner has impressed us greatly and we are now expanding on this relationship with the new distribution contract.

“We are delighted to have such an experienced, trusted and expert organisation as our primary ambassadors for PLM products in Ireland.”