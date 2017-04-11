Home»Breaking News»business

Irish property prices boosted by weak supply

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 06:12 am

Weak supply is boosting Irish property prices, according to a new report.

The latest KBC homebuyer survey also claims that 'pent-up' demand for houses is driving up costs.

The research says only half of Irish consumers are entirely content with their current circumstances while another fifth are not in a position to contemplate home-buying.

Chief economist at KBC, Austin Hughes, says buyers are feeling better about the economy.

"Undoubtedly weak supply is driving up prices," he said.

"But so too is a pick up in demand, people held away from the housing market because they were concerned about their jobs, because they were concerned about the broader economy.

"Because they found credit harder to get and now they feel more confident about the economy."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS property prices, houses, irish, supply,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

US indexes make small gains led by energy stocks

Fashion chain Jaeger falls into administration

Food retailer to create 270 jobs across nine new stores

Barclays boss faces probe after attempting to identify whistleblower


Today's Stories

Huge pent-up demand for homes, says bank

Oliver Mangan: Feeling of calm persists on currency markets for now

Barclays chief subject of probe

US bank in sales abuses

Lifestyle

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

International Siblings Day: Familiarity breeds respect

The Gift: Dark thoughts in beautiful surroundings

A truly eclectic shortlist for the International Dublin Literary Award

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 