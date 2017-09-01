Irish people work longer hours and get less holidays than other EU members

Irish people work longer hours each week and get less annual leave holidays when compared to other EU countries.

Research by Eurofound shows Irish people work 90 hours more per year than the EU average, which works out at almost 2 hours per-week.

People get around 20 days holidays here compared to over 25 days for those who work in the first 15 EU member states.

John Ryan, CEO of Great Place To Work, says Irish workers fare better than some countries outside of the EU.

"While 20 might seem a small amount compared to some of our neighbours in Europe like Croatia, where they get 30 days annual leave, compares to the [United] States that's quite generous," he said.