Irish Fairy Door Company scoops top business crown

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 07:49 am

The creators of the Irish Fairy Door Company have been crowned Entrepreneurs of the Year.

Niamh Serwin and Aoife Lawler picked up the honour at the Image Business Woman of the Year awards last night.

They have sold more than half a million doors since setting up four years ago, including one to the Kardashians.

Niamh says simplicity is the secret to their success.

She said: "The whole idea of it is that you have a magical friend living in your house. It's that little bit of magic, it's imagination and it's going back to grassroots really on the way that we used to play."


