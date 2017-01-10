Home»Breaking News»business

Irish consumers moving online for Christmas shopping

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 06:33 am

Irish consumers went on an online shopping spree before Christmas according to new figures.

The Visa Irish Consumer Spending Index shows web-based purchases in December were up by 15.4% compared to the same month in 2015.

So-called "face-to-face" spending was down slightly (by an annual 0.3%) for a third month in a row.

The report says the sterling exchange rate is leading shoppers to purchase from UK online retailers.

Philip Konopik from Visa said that Irish shopping habits are changing.

"Consumers will go and browse and shop on the High Street, but a lot of the actual decisions that tend to happen online more and more, particularly for bigger purchases, consumers are becoming increasingly more confident buying white goods and more expensive items online."

