Home»Breaking News»business

Irish airline to stop selling tickets because they do not have licence

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 04:00 pm

An Irish airline has been forced to stop selling tickets for planned new routes because they do not have a licence.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation says Aer Southeast did not secure the required tour operator licence for services from Waterford to the UK.

The airline is assuring anyone who purchased tickets that their money is secure.

“We wish to firstly thank all those who have already booked flights with us to the UK and assure them that their money is secure,” said an Aer Southeast spokesperson.

“Secondly, we wish to assure them that we will be doing everything possible to ensure that we are in a position to begin our scheduled flights as already announced.

“We also hope to have our website booking facility restored in the coming days,” added the spokesperson.

The company also say they have now applied for the licence and hope to have the situation resolved shortly.

Flights to London, Manchester and Birmingham are due to begin next month.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS aer southeast,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Borrowing wanes as rising inflation tightens squeeze on UK consumers

Wetherspoon's to create 200 jobs in €15m 'super pub' in Dublin

Economic forecast sees GDP and jobs growth for next three years

Retail Ireland highlights Brexit as major risk factor


Today's Stories

Brexit caveat with positive forecast

Better ‘password hygiene’ urged for safest way to protect yourself online

Redefining the concept of ‘home’ could help tackle the housing crisis

Employee health and well-being increasingly relevant

Lifestyle

Inistearaght: The Blasket that looks like a Skellig

Meet the woman turning the oceans’ trash into photographic gold

20 years later, people are still spellbound by Harry Potter

A passion for Harry Potter - the books that taught a generation about friendship, courage and learning

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 