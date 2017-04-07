Ireland above most European countries for hourly labour costs

Ireland is slightly above most EU countries when it comes to hourly labour costs at €30.40.

New figures from Eurostat show that the average hourly cost of labour is €25.40 in the EU and €29.80 in the Eurozone.

Denmark at €42 per hour and Belgium at €39.20 are the most expensive for labour costs while Bulgaria at €4.40 and Romania at €5.50 are the lowest.

Ruth Deasy of the EU office in Dublin says the figures take in employer costs as well as wages.

"This looks at the hourly wage cost, which is made up of salaries and non-wage costs, such as employers taxes and contributions," she said.

It shows that Ireland is actually quite close to the EU average hourly rate at the moment, although the non-wage part, so that's employers' contributions or taxes, makes up a relatively low part of the total."