IDA: Japanese banks look to Ireland

The head of the IDA has revealed that Japanese financial services firms have expressed "a lot of interest" in a move to Ireland.

Martin Shanahan said that investors in Tokyo see the country as a viable alternative to London post-Brexit.

The Financial Times reported last month that Japanese financial houses, including Nomura and Daiwa Capital, had informed the British government that they would begin moving some of their operations out of London within six months unless the UK's future relationship with the EU is clarified.

An IDA spokesman told the Irish Independent that it was "actively looking at opportunities for additional Japanese banks to locate here."