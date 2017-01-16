Home»Breaking News»business

IBEC seeks bending of State aid rules

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 07:32 am

An IBEC group representing the food and drink sector wants EU State aid rules to be changed so the Government can financially support companies through Brexit.

Food and Drink Industry Ireland says Irish food and drink exports are typically four to six times more exposed to the UK than exports from other EU countries.

FDII Director Paul Kelly said: "The Irish agri-food and drink sector is uniquely exposed. There is a compelling case for exceptional state aid support to minimise the economic fallout and job losses.

"Already the currency squeeze is putting intense strain on exporters.

"This pressure is likely to intensify as the challenges and economic costs of a hard Brexit crystalise. The hardening of EU and UK negotiating positions mean we must plan for a very difficult Brexit process and the high possibility of a divisive outcome."

