HSBC to close 62 branches in the UK in 2017

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 12:26 pm

Banking giant HSBC has announced plans to close 62 branches across the UK this year.

The British high street lender said it would be the only cut to its branch network that it would make in 2017, bringing its total number of UK branches to 625.

Francesca McDonagh, HSBC head of retail banking and wealth management for UK and Europe, said: "The decision to close these branches ensures a more sustainable branch network for the future as we continue to invest in our digital platforms and our people."

