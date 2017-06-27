Housing crisis 'a threat to Dublin's economy', says new Lord Mayor

The housing crisis is threatening Dublin's economic development, according to the city's new Lord Mayor.

Councillor Micheál Mac Donncha of Sinn Féin was elected at a meeting of Dublin City Council last night.

He said housing would be the main focus of his term, and called for a big increase in funding for social housing, adding Dubliners deserve better than what they're getting.

"How can Dublin be expected to develop economically if working people can’t access even the most modest homes in this city?"

"The housing crisis can be solved; the solutions are there. I intend to use the coming year to ensure those solutions are put into effect."