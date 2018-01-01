Home»Breaking News»business

Guinness Storehouse retains spot as country's number one tourist attraction

Monday, January 01, 2018

The Guinness Storehouse has retained its position as the country's number one international visitor attraction.

The Dublin venue had a record-breaking year with more than 1.7 million visitors.

Almost 18 million people have visited the attraction since it opened in 2000.

A new economic report reveals the Storehouse generates more than €360m for the Irish economy each year.

Earlier this year, the attraction annouced plans for a €16m expansion of its faciloities at St James' Gate in Dublin. The spend includes plans to double the size of its gravity bar', which gives a 360 degree view of Dublin.

Construction is planned to start this year, and be completed in 2019.


