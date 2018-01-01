Guinness Storehouse retains spot as country's number one tourist attraction

The Guinness Storehouse has retained its position as the country's number one international visitor attraction.

The Dublin venue had a record-breaking year with more than 1.7 million visitors.

Almost 18 million people have visited the attraction since it opened in 2000.

A new economic report reveals the Storehouse generates more than €360m for the Irish economy each year.

Earlier this year, the attraction annouced plans for a €16m expansion of its faciloities at St James' Gate in Dublin. The spend includes plans to double the size of its gravity bar', which gives a 360 degree view of Dublin.

Construction is planned to start this year, and be completed in 2019.