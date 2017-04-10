Growth in construction industry at highest levels in five months

Growth in the construction industry has risen to its highest levels in five months, according to Ulster Bank.

The latest figures show that almost 60% of firms expect their activity levels to improve even further over the next 12 months.

Ulster Bank's Chief Economist Simon Barry said the building of houses and offices is going particularly well.

“There was a very sharp acceleration in commercial activity which took the Commercial PMI to its highest level since last October, in the process leaving commercial as the strongest performing activity category last month.

“Housing activity continues to expand at a very rapid rate, albeit that the pace of growth in residential activity eased modestly in March. Civil engineering remained an area of weakness, however, with respondents reporting a fifth consecutive decline in activity.”