Govt announces €2.77m in funds for four regional airports

Funding of almost €2.8m has been announced for four regional airports across Ireland.

The money will go towards Donegal, Ireland West Airport Knock in Mayo, Kerry and Waterford.

Transport Minister Shane Ross says it brings the total direct funding by his Department for regional airports this year to €5.5m.

Mr Ross said: "These grant allocations are being made under the Regional Airports Programme 2015-2019, which supports these airports with both capital and operational grants for projects and activities in the areas of safety and security."

The grants announced today are to help towards the operational costs of the four airports and are in addition to capital grant funding of €2.7m that was paid this year towards safety and security.

Mr Ross said: "That amount increases to €13.1m when the funding provided indirectly for the provision of Public Service Obligation (PSO) air services on the Donegal/Dublin and Kerry/Dublin routes is included."