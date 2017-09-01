Home»Breaking News»business

Government urged to steer attention to homegrown talent and culture

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 07:17 am

The Government is being urged to stop focusing on foreign direct investment and instead focus its attention towards indigenous companies.

Minister Eoghan Murphy is set to hear calls for more efforts to grow the economy outside of Dublin at a conference today.

The gathering organised by the Regional Studies Association is hoping to convince Minister Murphy to create an integrated approach to regional, rural and urban development.

Expert in the area Professor Mike Danson said the Government had failed to promote homegrown talent and to develop "all its heritage and culture and so on.

"There's real opportunity for Ireland to move forward by looking to its strengths - its natural products, language and culture and to build upon that."


