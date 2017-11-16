Google set for €170m investment in Dublin with purchase of Boland's Quay

Global technology firm Google looks set to expand its Dublin operations by purchasing Boland's Quay.

The 1916 battleground is part of a plot along the Grand Canal with a price tag of €170m.

Google's current headquarters is located nearby on Barrow Street.

It is understood that Google plans to build office and apartment blocks, as well as shops and a plaza opening onto the water.

The announcement follows reports earlier this year that the tech giant is planning to create 400 new jobs in Dublin.

Google already employs more than 6,000 people in Dublin.