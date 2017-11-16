Home»Breaking News»business

Global communications firm announce 50 new jobs for Cork

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 08:49 am

Zevas Communications has today announced the creation of 50 new jobs of Cork.

The company is recruiting employees to fill telesales roles.

Most of the positions are English speaking but native Dutch and German speaking roles will also be recruited immediately.

It is expected that other European language roles will follow.

The positions, to be filled immediately, follow news that the firm has secured two new international contracts with global digital technology companies.

COO of Zevas Communications John O’Sullivan said: “We are delighted to have secured two more top tier global companies as clients and our continued expansion is firmly establishing us on the world stage for outsourced customer contact solutions."

“As an Irish company, with our headquarters in Cork, these 50 new jobs are to be particularly celebrated Lee-Side. These new contracts further reaffirm Cork’s position as an international hub for digital innovation and ambition, as well as for superb and proactive customer service offerings”, he added.

Last year the firm created 40 new jobs across its Cork and Dublin operations.

Further information on these positions can also be found at: zevas.com/careers


KEYWORDS

jobsemploymentbusinessCorktelesalescommunications

More in this Section

High Court grants order to examiner's deal with investor over seven firms employing 330 staff

Engineering giant Dyson sues former chief executive Max Conze

Ulster Bank to close 11 branches in the North

Kennedy Wilson completes €259m of asset sales in Ireland and US


Today's Stories

Is this the end for zero-hour contracts?

The European Union seeks tax rule action

Despite the ticking clock, some optimism over sterling

Tesco shares climb on green light for Booker deal

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »