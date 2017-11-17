Home»Breaking News»business

Glenveagh Properties announces acquisition of 11 sites

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 12:36 pm

Glenveagh Properties has this morning announced the acquisition of 11 sites.

Nine of these sites relate to the ‘Project Kells’ transaction, which was conditionally acquired at the time of Glenveagh’s IPO.

The 11 sites have the potential to deliver 1,319 units.

In addition to the nine Project Kells sites, the company has acquired two sites in Balbriggan, Co. Dublin.

The two sites were acquired at a cost of €22m and should deliver just under 450 units in total.

The addition of these sites increases the size of Glenveagh’s landbank from 3,073 plots at IPO to over 3,500 plots.

Glenveagh is focused on developing starter, mid-size and executive and high-end homes in the greater Dublin area, either for itself or in partnership with third parties. Pictured at the Irish Stock Exchange was Justin Bickle CEO Glenveagh Properties PLC.


KEYWORDS

BusinessGlenveagh PropertiesProject Kells

